How chair yoga is revitalizing Boston’s senior community

By the Boston Public Health Commission

In the heart of Boston’s historic Symphony neighborhood, Nicole Ferraro of the Boston Public Health Commission dedicated her Tuesday mornings from June to October to lead a gentle chair yoga class for seniors and adults preferring slow, low-impact exercise. The last class was held in Morville House, a low-income housing option for the elderly, with a group of adults of various backgrounds, physical ability, mental ability and age. Set to the backdrop of a soothing playlist of both modern and timeless music, they aged in place, taking care of their magnificent bodies by lengthening their spines and moving with hands at heart center.

The range of ability in the adults Nicole teaches is vast. One remarkable woman is 90 year old Virginia, a prime example of a person whose biological age is lower than her chronological age. Virginia has lived in the North End for the past 38 years. She has had near perfect attendance at chair yoga, even traveling on the T to make it every week. She praises the class saying “I feel relaxed and invigorated after.” Now that the class is over, Virginia says she’ll continue to stay in touch and seek out more yoga opportunities to ease her chronic back problem.

Another group of Virginia’s chair yoga classmates are from the Vocational Advancement Center of Watertown. They live with a range of mental and developmental disabilities and enjoy the socialization aspect of the class most of all. Some of them participate fully, some are able to modify different positions, and some participate fully while others sit quietly, benefitting from the quiet space and deep breathing.

A particularly beautiful moment during the class was when the first line of an Ed Sheeran song played: “When your legs don’t work like they used to before,” while everyone stood up to reach for the sky, some with shaking but determined limbs. Chair yoga provides fruitful health benefits to seniors — including but not limited to, reducing hypertension, easing pain from musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis, and preventing falls by improving balance and strength. Nicole encourages her students to practice with simplification and modification telling them to “sway their arms like a washing machine” or assisting them to downward dog pose using the back of their chair.

Boston is known to be a healthy and youthful city but we must not leave out seniors and others with different abilities in our fitness planning. Clad in loose comfortable clothing and sneakers with water bottles in tow, these seniors have a lot to teach us about being patient with ourselves and always finding the time to be healthy on our terms. One of the best parts of yoga is that every individual’s practice is determined by them. What we bring to the mat or chair may change but our testament to our bodies should always be the same — know your limits and know when to test your body and surprise yourself.

This story first appeared on the Boston Public Health Commission website.

