Wynn Boston Harbor holds job fair in Chinatown

Wynn Boston Harbor held a job fair at Chinatown’s Asian American Civic Association on Oct. 24. More than 150 job seekers met with Wynn representatives and Suffolk Construction about job opportunities at its eighth job fair in the greater Boston area.

Wynn Boston Harbor is slated for opening in June 2019. The Everett site broke ground and is hiring for 4,000 construction jobs. Post-construction hiring was also a focus for the Chinatown job fair, as the casino resort is seeking Chinese-speaking staff to assist international guests.

