Wynn Boston Harbor holds job fair in Chinatown

  By ,
A job fair for the Wynn Boston Harbor took place Oct. 24 at the Asian American Civic Association. (Image courtesy of Penny Hasseli.) 永利波士頓港度假酒店10月24日在華美福利會舉辦招聘會。（圖片由Penny Hasseli攝。）

A job fair for the Wynn Boston Harbor took place Oct. 24 at the Asian American Civic Association. (Image courtesy of Ivy Mah.)

Wynn Boston Harbor held a job fair at Chinatown’s Asian American Civic Association on Oct. 24. More than 150 job seekers met with Wynn representatives and Suffolk Construction about job opportunities at its eighth job fair in the greater Boston area.

Job applicants speak to a representative for the Wynn Boston Harbor. (Image courtesy of Penny Hasseli.) 永利波士頓港度假酒店的代表與一位女士對話。（圖片由Penny Hasseli攝。）

Job applicants speak to a representative for the Wynn Boston Harbor. (Image courtesy of Penny Hasseli.)

Wynn Boston Harbor is slated for opening in June 2019. The Everett site broke ground and is hiring for 4,000 construction jobs. Post-construction hiring was also a focus for the Chinatown job fair, as the casino resort is seeking Chinese-speaking staff to assist international guests.

This post is also available in: Chinese

About Ling-Mei Wong 黃靈美

Editor of the Sampan, the only bilingual Chinese-English newspaper in New England 舢舨報紙總編輯。舢舨是全紐英倫唯一的中英雙語雙週報。
Bookmark the permalink.

3 Comments

  1. Karen
    2016/11/03 at 4:35 pm

    And why if this is being built in Everett is there not a job fair held there??

  2. Jane Beaton
    2016/11/04 at 9:14 am

    I live in Everett and don’t remember seeing anything about a job fair – only those for construction workers

Comments are closed