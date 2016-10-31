Nurtury partners with Tufts University: Pilot study on food preferences in young children

Nurtury’s Boston location at 436 Tremont Street is now partnering with Tufts University nutrition researchers to test an exciting new program focused on helping children learn to like healthy foods. Through play-based activities and increased familiarization with healthy foods, the team will assess new curriculum and recipes created to give children fun experiences with healthy eating. Participating families will receive a stipend for a child’s participation in the assessment measurements, including: height, weight, hemoglobin and cognition at the beginning and end of the project (approximately 8-10 weeks starting in October). In addition, the team will make observations of the children eating during school hours, and will request completion of a questionnaire.

About Nurtury

Nurtury gives Greater Boston’s youngest children in need, from birth to age eight, the opportunity to reach their full potential by investing in school readiness, promoting health development and strengthening families. For over a century, Nurtury has been one of Boston’s largest providers of early education and care, currently impacting over 1,200 children in the Greater Boston area. Learn more by visiting: www.nurturyboston.org.