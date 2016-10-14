Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge launches peaceful protest against rapper YG’s “Meet the Flockers” lyrics and video on Oct. 19

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston Lodge condemns the cultural form of violence represented by the music video “Meet the Flockers.” This extremely racist video, produced by Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson aka rapper YG, incites and perpetuates racial stereotypes, horrendous violence and despicable crime against Chinese Americans. The lyrics and video blatantly glorifies home invasions on American families. The Chinese/Asian American community will hold a peaceful protest demonstration against rap artist YG on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 6 pm across the street from the House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02215 to demand an apology, cease and desist performing the “Meet the Flockers” lyrics and video.

A letter from the Chinese American Bar Association can be read here.

About CACA Boston

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance is the second oldest civil rights organization in the United States, first incorporated in the State of California as the Native Sons of the Golden State in 1895. As more and more chapters were established across the country, it became apparent that a complete reorganization was necessary. The name, “Native Sons of the Golden State” no longer adequately described the national organization that it had become, so a new charter was taken out in 1915 under the name, the “Chinese American Citizens Alliance.” The Boston chapter was chartered on April 3, 1927.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Esther Lee at 617-658- 3318 or email at CACABostonLodge@gmail.com.