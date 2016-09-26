CACA screens documentary on Mississippi Delta Chinese community

  By , ,
A screening of “Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese” took place Sept. 24 at Tufts University. From (Left to right: ) Wilson Lee, founder and national representative of Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston (CACA)CACA,; Esther Zee Lee, founder and charter president of CACA,; and E. Samantha Cheng, co-founder and executive producer of Heritage Series. (Image courtesy of Hongyi Gong.) 9月24日，講述密西西比州中國家庭歷史的紀錄片《Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese》在塔芙茨大學放映。約28名觀眾到場。影片由Heritage Series, LLC和Bottle Tree, LLC製作，由波士頓同源會阻止放映。（從左起至右：）波士頓同源會創辦人（總會代表）李偉新，波士頓同源會創會會長李徐慕蓮波士頓同源會創會主席李徐慕蓮，Heritage Series聯合創辦人、執行主任E. Samantha Cheng。（圖片由龔虹藝攝。）

A screening of “Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese” took place Sept. 24 at Tufts University. (Left to right) Wilson Lee, founder and national representative of Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston (CACA); Esther Zee Lee, founder and charter president of CACA; and E. Samantha Cheng, co-founder and executive producer of Heritage Series. (Image courtesy of Hongyi Gong.) 

A documentary about the history of Chinese families in Mississippi, “Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese,” was screened at Tufts University on Sept. 24. About 28 guests attended.

The film was produced by Heritage Series and Bottle Tree. The screening was organized by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston.

Two more screenings took place at Wellesley on Sept. 25 and Boston Latin School on Sept. 26.

This post is also available in: Chinese

Bookmark the permalink.

One Comment

  1. Steven Thomson
    2016/10/20 at 10:17 am

    As a recent Resident of Greenville Mississippi area, I had the privilege of making some lasting friendships from CACA. Wonderful and vibrant organization, with wonderful people.

Comments are closed