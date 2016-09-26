CACA screens documentary on Mississippi Delta Chinese community

A documentary about the history of Chinese families in Mississippi, “Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese,” was screened at Tufts University on Sept. 24. About 28 guests attended.

The film was produced by Heritage Series and Bottle Tree. The screening was organized by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Boston.

Two more screenings took place at Wellesley on Sept. 25 and Boston Latin School on Sept. 26.

